The Trilateral summit postponed again upon Amman's request

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T09:37:13+0000
The Trilateral summit postponed again upon Amman's request
Shafaq News / An Iraqi governmental source reported today that the trilateral summit with Egypt and Jordan, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, had been postponed.

 The source told Shafaq News agency that the summit has been postponed upon the request of Amman, due to the conditions it is going through, following the recent coup attempt. 

 The summit was scheduled to take place last week, but Al-Kadhimi announced it would be postponed due to the bloody train collision that occurred in Egypt on Friday.

 The upcoming summit is the second of its kind. The first summit was held last August in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

 The three countries concluded joint economic agreements and other bilateral agreements, focusing mostly on energy, trade, and investment.

