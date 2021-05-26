The Top U.N. United Nations envoy to Iraq, Iraqioon Coalition comment on storming the Green zone by PMF

Shafaq News / The top United Nations envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, commented on Wednesday on “the Show of Force” in the Green zone in the capital Baghdad.

“Any arrest case should run its course, as goes for any Iraqi. And surely, nobody should resort to a show of force to get their way. Such behaviour weakens the Iraqi state and further erodes public trust. State institutions must be respected at all times. Nobody is above the law.” The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq said on Twitter.

For his part, the head of the Iraqioon Coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, said on Twitter, "Iraqis are equal in the standard of legal accountability, and the decisions of state institutions must be respected, on top of which is the judiciary, whose decisions should be applied to everyone without exception, so that everyone can take their right."

Al-Hakim added “carelessness in the prestige of the state exposes the country's present and future to danger, as well as weakening it and distorting its image in front of world public opinion."

At dawn today, a special security force arrested Musleh in the Dora area, south of Baghdad, on charges related to corruption and terrorism; a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

As a result, military vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four brigades from the PMF, in addition to a security force affiliated with it, encircled sites inside the Green Zone, including the residences of PM al-Kadhimi, Major-General Abu Ragheef, and the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Later this evening, PMF began to gradually pull its members out of the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of Baghdad.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said on Wednesday, storming the Green Zone by armed groups is a "serious violation" of the Iraqi constitution.