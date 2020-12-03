Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Syndicate of Artists to establish a "Monumental" Art Complex in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-03T18:10:11+0000
The Syndicate of Artists to establish a "Monumental" Art Complex in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Artists Syndicate revealed on Thursday a plan to establish a monumental art Complex project in Diyala province.

The head of the Iraqi Artists Syndicate, Jabbar Judy, told Shafaq News agency that the Syndicate with its new administration had prepared promising plans to revive the arts sector in Diyala and all of the governorates after the elections of the completion of the Syndicate elections in 14 Iraqi governorates.

Judy explained that the Syndicate will soon begin the establishment of an integrated art complex in Diyala includes a cinema hall, an Arts gallery, and a headquarters of the Syndicate of artists of Diyala, indicating that the Syndicate of artists in Diyala does not have an official center and hold its meetings elsewhere.

Judy explained that the funds required for the completion of the project will be provided from the sale of land that belongs to the Syndicate of Iraqi artists on the outskirts of the city of Baquba. The funds will be invested in the complex per the agreement with the governor of Diyala, which allocated a three-Acres land for the construction of the project.

Judy confirmed that similar projects will be implemented in all the governorates, highlighting the advanced preparations that the Syndicate has set with local governments to facilitate the work procedures.

The head of the Syndicate noted that some parties from inside and outside the Syndicate oppose the project without providing any convincing counter-arguments and the purpose behind their efforts is blocking the progress of Arts, as he put it.

The security situation in Diyala and the lack of governmental support has hampered the process of establishing Art facilities in the governorate over the past years.

related

100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-14 09:23:30
100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

The US embassy in Baghdad condemns Al-Khailania terrorist attack

Date: 2020-10-29 16:12:53
The US embassy in Baghdad condemns Al-Khailania terrorist attack

Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Date: 2020-08-20 18:15:07
Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

The annual torrents did not result in any incidents, an official in Diyala says

Date: 2020-11-24 09:38:34
The annual torrents did not result in any incidents, an official in Diyala says

Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

Date: 2020-06-11 11:13:35
Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

Diyala opens another branch for the war victims' compensation committee

Date: 2020-11-06 15:49:16
Diyala opens another branch for the war victims' compensation committee

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Date: 2020-08-28 20:45:06
A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Two Victims in two separate explosions in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-15 12:53:12
Two Victims in two separate explosions in Diyala