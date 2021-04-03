The Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived today, Saturday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, stated that the Swiss Minister, Ignazio Cassis, disembarked in Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that Swiss Minister Ignazio Cassis will be visiting Iraq on Saturday.

The Ministry's media center said in a press release, "the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein and Ignazio Cassis will hold a press conference in Baghdad."