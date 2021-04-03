Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-03T14:05:43+0000
The Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived today, Saturday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, stated that the Swiss Minister, Ignazio Cassis, disembarked in Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that Swiss Minister Ignazio Cassis will be visiting Iraq on Saturday.

The Ministry's media center said in a press release, "the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein and Ignazio Cassis will hold a press conference in Baghdad."

related

Baghdad expects to record new cases of corona virus

Date: 2020-02-29 12:23:05
Baghdad expects to record new cases of corona virus

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19
6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Iran issues clarification on the status of its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-05 08:17:00
Iran issues clarification on the status of its embassy in Baghdad

KRG delegation to Baghdad: Salaries should not be involved in the political disputes

Date: 2020-08-11 08:33:50
KRG delegation to Baghdad: Salaries should not be involved in the political disputes

Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 10:41:37
Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Baghdad operations command locates the rocket launcher used in the Green zone attack

Date: 2021-02-22 18:38:53
Baghdad operations command locates the rocket launcher used in the Green zone attack

Politicians and political analysts criticize Raballah’ parade in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-25 18:33:07
Politicians and political analysts criticize Raballah’ parade in Baghdad

A Religious authority refuses to direct people not to revive a religious event in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-16 09:13:09
A Religious authority refuses to direct people not to revive a religious event in Baghdad