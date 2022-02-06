Report

The Supreme Federal Court suspends Hoshyar Zebari's candidacy

Date: 2022-02-06T12:50:28+0000
Shafaq News / The Supreme Federal Court suspended, today, the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari, for Presidency.

The Court said in a statement that MPs Ali Turki Jassoum, Dilan Ghafour Salih, Karwan Ali Yarwis, and Karim Shakour Mohammad, called for issuing a ruling against Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, for announcing the list of Presidency candidates that includes Hoshyar Zebari.

The MPs said that the Parliament's acceptance of Zebari's candidacy violates the constitution.

The statement added that the Court accepted the representatives' request for suspending Zebari's candidacy.

