The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-26T16:08:03+0000
The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

Shafaq News / The State of Law bloc called on Iraqis to organize popular and media campaigns to pressure the authorities to approve the capital penalty against those convicted of "terrorism".

The bloc confirmed in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency "its firm position on the implementation of death sentences against terrorists whose cases acquired the final degree without delay or hesitation."

The bloc asserted, "the calls for complacency and finding excuses for delaying the execution is a violation of the constitution and law, a disruption of the supreme interest of the country, and a reward for the killers who killed Iraqis in cold blood."

The bloc called on "the Iraqi people to organize popular and media campaigns to demand punishment for the killers and exert pressure on the authorities responsible for approval and implementation to fulfill the constitutional and national duty to protect the citizens."

According to an official source in Dhi Qar Governorate, in southern Iraq, the authorities carried out the Capital Penalty yesterday, Monday, against three convicts of "terrorism" in Al-Hout Central Prison, after the approval of the President of the Republic.

The Sunni Iraqi Forces Alliance expressed its reservation on the political and partisan calls regarding implementing the death penalty against some convicts.

