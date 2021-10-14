The State of Law forms a new Coalition of 85 deputies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-14T10:03:50+0000

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition led by Nuri al-Maliki revealed a new coalition in the Iraqi Parliament on Thursday. The leader in the Coalition, Alia Nassif, told Shafaq News Agency that the new Coalition consists of 85 deputies of the Al-Fateh Alliance, the State of Law coalition and other blocs, so it will be able to take part in the negotiations to form the new Iraqi government. Nassif indicated that forming the new Iraqi government through a political agreement, as happened in previous governments. "It is not possible to form a government without this agreement that will be the master during the next stage." She added. It is worth noting that this new Coalition is facing the Sadrist bloc, which won more than 70 seats, according to the preliminary results.

