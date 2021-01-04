The State of Law comments on the Sadrist’ accusation

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition, led by Nuri al-Maliki, commented on Monday to the statements of Salah al-Obeidi, the spokesman for the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in which he accused Maliki of weakening the Iraqi security forces in cooperation with the United States.

The leader of the coalition, Rasoul Abu Hasna, told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Maliki came to power in 2006 which was a very critical period, when Baghdad was divided and the Iraqi governorates were witnessing a war between militias and security forces, assassinations and burning of parties' offices. Then, Al-Maliki worked to achieve the security and stability. "

"He (Al-Maliki) worked to strengthen the Iraqi security forces through the formation of the Counter-Terrorism Service, and to empower the Iraqi army and Iraqi police through training operations, the large arms deals with Russia and the United States." Abu Hasna added.

"The statements issued by the Sadrist movement, is for electoral goals, especially since the movement has nothing to speak about except al-Maliki."