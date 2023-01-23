The "State Administration" holds a meeting to discuss the political and economic developments

Shafaq News / On Monday evening, the "State Administration" coalition leaders met to discuss the latest developments in the country.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that PM Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani attended the meeting that would discuss the political, economic, and security files.

It is worth noting that the Coalition represents the broad parliamentary cover of Al-Sudani's cabinet.

It includes the most prominent political parties of Shiaa, Sunni, and Kurds in Iraq, except for the Sadrist movement.

The Coalition gave confidence to Mohammed al-Halbousi as Iraq's Parliament Speaker and elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president, who named al-Sudani for the premiership.

The Coalition leaders set forward goals, including reforms in the official institutions, corruption fighting, rebalancing Baghdad's foreign relations, and amending or changing the electoral system.