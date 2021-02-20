The Special Forces Commander in kata'ib Hezbollah assassinated in Babel

Shafaq News/ A leader of Kata'ib Hezbollah is killed in an explosion that targeted a convoy of the 47th brigade earlier today, Sunday.

A security source in Babel said to Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device detonated a vehicle of the 47th brigade in Jurf al-Nasr area in the governorate.

The source revealed that the Special Forces commander affiliated with "Kata'ib Hezbollah" and the leader of the 47th brigade in Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Yasser al-Mu'allem, was killed in the explosion.

The Command of Babel Police denied earlier today reports of the assassination of high-profile leaders in Al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

The Media Official of Babel Police Command said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the reports circulating on the assassination of high-profile leaders in Al-Hashd al-Shaabi are unfounded," he added, "we conducted investigations with the relevant parties, and they denied the assassination of any of their leaders."

Shafaq News Agency tried to contact the Commander of the PMF in Babel, Loay al-Zameli, but his phone was out of service.