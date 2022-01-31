The Siyada Coalition's Head confirms: Our goal is to form a national majority government

Shafaq News/ The Head of the Siyada Coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, considered today's Al-Hanana meeting as "a step towards stabilization in Iraq."

"The Al-Hanana initiative is a step towards stabilizing Iraq, preventing sedition, and giving priority to the language of dialogue." Al-Khanjar said on Twitter.

He also confirmed the cohesion of his alliances and national choices.

"Our goal is clear, to build a national majority government capable of running the state and serving the people," he added.

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, and the head of al-Siyada Coalition Khamis al-Khanjar visited the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in his headquarters in al-Hanana, North of Najaf, carrying an initiative to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Sadrist and the Coordination Framework.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the "meditators" -in reference to Barzani, al-Halbousi, and al-Khanjar- presented a "Goodwill initiative to rebuild the Shiite home."

"The partners presented a list of suggestions to address the disagreement among the Shiite rivals. However, al-Sadr was adamant about precluding the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki."

"Al-Sadr welcomed all the Shiite leaders but al-Maliki, and expressed willingness to form with them a larger coalition," the source said.

Following the meeting, the populist Shiite cleric said in a press conference that he would continue to pursue forming a national majority government.

Earlier today, the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said that he hopes that today's meeting at al-Hannana ends positively.