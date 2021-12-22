The Shiite coordination framework discloses the outcomes of its talks with the Kurdish parties

Shafaq News / The Shiite coordination framework disclosed the outcomes of the talks between its delegation and the two main parties in the Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The leader of the Al-Fatah coalition, Muhammad Al-Ghabban, told Shafaq News Agency, "We found common visions on the need for understanding between political forces, and agreeing on managing the state to achieve stability and form a government that is capable of facing challenges, overcoming crises and providing services."

"The concept of the ruling majority and the opposing minority in democratic systems is not feasible in Iraq, and does not achieve stability and balance in the political process."

He added that the two main Kurdish parties will form a joint delegation to negotiate with all parties to reach common understandings.

The Coordinating Framework delegation was headed by the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, who arrived today morning in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.