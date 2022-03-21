The Shiite Framework to meet Al-Sadr within days, source

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework would visit Najaf to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the delegation headed by the leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri would visit Al-Sadr within 72 hours to discuss the procedure in Saturday's Parliamentary session for choosing the next Iraqi President and naming a Shiite figure as the Prime Minister.

Yesterday, a reliable political source told our Agency that the Iraqi parties are expected to resume their meetings and talks to solve the current political crisis.

Iraqi parties have been holding a series of confidential meetings, most of which discussed the nominees for the positions of President and Prime Minister, to form the new government.

He added that the Iraqi political forces are expected to meet tomorrow to find ways to solve the current crisis.

The source said that the al-Siyada coalition held a meeting yesterday and discussed the latest developments.

The Coordination Framework will meet tomorrow, according to the source, to find a solution that brings it and the Sadrists together, noting that the differences are over several points, including preserving al-Hashd al-Shaabi, granting the Framework 12 ministries, and combatting corruption.

However, the currently available information indicates that the Sadrist movement is still holding confidential talks to reach solutions.