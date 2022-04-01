The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-01T19:23:25+0000

Shafaq News/ The forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework met on Friday at the house of the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, to discuss launching an initiative to solve the political deadlock. Today, MP of the al-Fatah coalition, Ghadanfar al-Batikh, told Shafaq News agency that the Framework will hold a meeting today to discuss the initiative they intend to propose on the Sadrist movement and the trilateral alliance. He added that the initiative would provide more space for the Sadrist movement to form the government and choose the new Prime Minister, on the condition that the Framework will nominate the first deputy parliament speaker and the heads of the permanent blocs so that it can supervise the new government. Al-Batikh stressed that the Framework cannot form a government without the Sadrist movement and cannot be blamed alone for the delay in forming the government. Yesterday, Muqtada al-Sadr announced withdrawing from the Presidential negotiations and gave the Coordination Framework 40 days to reach a solution and negotiate with the other Iraqi parties. Al-Sadr said on Twitter that he thanks God "for winning the largest bloc, forming the largest alliance (Saving the Homeland), and nominating a prime minister acceptable to all." "For Iraq not to remain without a government which will deteriorate the security, economic, and service conditions, I am giving (the third: the Framework) an opportunity to negotiate with all the blocs to form a national majority government, without the Sadrist bloc, in a period from the first day of Ramadan until the ninth of Shawwal (40 days)." He added. Al-Sadr addressed the Sadrist representatives not to interfere with this issue "neither positively nor negatively." After Al-Sadr's statement, the State of Law Coalition said that its leader, Nuri al-Maliki, one of the main poles of the Coordination Framework, would hold talks with other political forces to pave the way for the formation of the next government. The representative of the State of Law, Thaer Mukheef, told Shafaq News Agency, "The leader of the Sadrist movement has set 40 days for the Framework to form the government with the agreement with other parties." He added, "There's a high probability that this process will change the political map, and I think that the Kurds may agree on one candidate for the presidency." "We seek not to exclude anyone, and we hope that Al-Sadr would participate in the government, and we will seek to communicate with him about this." Iraqi lawmakers failed for a third time on Wednesday to elect a head of state, further deepening a political crisis spurred by infighting following general elections five months ago. So far, Iraqi politicians have disagreed on a compromise candidate for the presidency, exacerbating a political vacuum that prevents the appointment of a prime minister. A lack of a quorum, set by the Federal Supreme Court at two-thirds of the house's 329 members, held the vote for the third time since February. The parliament presidium opted to convert the session to an ordinary session to discuss the lineups of the permanent parliamentary committees. In a brief statement, the media bureau of the Iraqi parliament said that the parliament speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, inaugurated the sixth ordinary session without revealing the number of lawmakers who attended the session. A source said that only 152 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote, and the vote for a new president was delisted from the session's agenda.

related

Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Date: 2022-01-29 13:39:03

Coordination Framework on the largest bloc controversy: only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes

Date: 2022-01-04 18:00:20

Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 18:41:02

A delegation from the coordination framework to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2021-12-21 16:50:29

The Shiite Framework collect 126 deputies who boycott the Parliamentary session

Date: 2022-03-26 12:06:56

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34

Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-03-08 14:49:27

Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Date: 2022-01-17 13:32:47