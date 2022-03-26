Report

The Shiite Framework collect 126 deputies who boycott the Parliamentary session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-26T12:06:56+0000
The Shiite Framework collect 126 deputies who boycott the Parliamentary session

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Shiite Coordination Framework presented to the Parliament a list of the representatives that boycott the current session for electing the Iraqi President.

MP Ahmed Al-Asadi submitted the list that included 126 deputies.

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329 deputies.) to elect the President.

Meanwhile, Shafaq News Agency obtained official documents showing that the heads of the Sadrist bloc and the Al-Siyada Alliance signed on the conditions of the "For the People" bloc.

Earlier, a parliamentary source told our Agency that the Alliance, which includes the Imtidad Movement, the New Generation (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), and other independent deputies, will participate in the voting session if their demands are met.

