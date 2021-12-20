The Shiite Coordination Framework to visit Kurdistan Region on Wednesday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-20T20:48:15+0000

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework intends to visit Kurdistan Region on Wednesday. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "A delegation of the Framework headed by Nuri al-Maliki will hold talks with the Kurdish political forces regarding forming the new Iraqi government." The Coordination Framework includes the majority of Shiite forces, except the Sadrist movement, which is the "Al-Fateh" alliance, the "state forces," the "state of law," the "national approach," and the "national contract."

