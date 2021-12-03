Report

The Shiite Coordination Framework to start making visits to other parties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-03T20:16:48+0000
The Shiite Coordination Framework to start making visits to other parties
Shafaq News/ A source revealed one decision taken by the Shiite Coordination Framework during a meeting held on Tuesday evening at the home of the State of Law coalition head, Nuri al-Maliki, in the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The leaders of the Shiite forces decided not to conduct negotiations regarding the formation of the next government before the High Electoral Commission follow up the complaints and appeals submitted by the Framework forces, and to provide legal evidence on the final results."

The Coordination Framework includes the majority of Shiite forces, except the Sadrist movement, which is the "Al-Fateh" alliance, the "state forces," the "state of law," the "national approach," and the "national contract."

The coordination framework of the Shiite forces announced its total rejection of the election results on Saturday.

Earlier, the gathering said in a statement, "We hoped that the Electoral Commission would correct the major violations it committed during and after counting the votes and announcing the results."

"After its insistence on the results, we announce our total rejection of these results."

The Framework held the Commission "full responsibility for the failure of the electoral process and its mismanagement, which will negatively affect the democratic path and societal reconciliation."

