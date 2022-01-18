Report

The Shiite Coordination Framework to discuss the outcomes of Al-Amiri's visit to Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-18
Shafaq News/ on Tuesday evening, the Shiite Coordination Framework will hold a meeting to discuss the developments after the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance Erbil visit to Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Framework leaders would meet at the house of the head of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, in Baghdad.

 According to our source, they will discuss the outcomes of Hadi Al-Amiri's visit to the Kurdish capital, where he met with prominent Kurdish officials.

 "The meeting will also discuss the repercussions of the first parliamentary session and the political situation in the country.” He added.

 Al-Amiri visited Erbil on Monday and discussed with the leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani forming the next Iraqi government.

