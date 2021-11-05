The "Shiite Coordination Framework" called on the security forces to protect their "brothers" 

Shafaq News/ The "Shiite Coordination Framework" called on the Judicial Council in Iraq to take an urgent position and hold those responsible for shooting at demonstrators near the gates of the Green Zone to account.

In a statement, the Shiite Framework said, "We strongly condemn the repression of peaceful demonstrators, and the excessive use of violence and the burning of tents."

He added, "The government should hold its responsibilities by providing protection to peaceful demonstrators and conducting an immediate investigation to find out those responsible for firing live bullets at peaceful demonstrators."

"We support the constitutionally right to demonstrate, and we stand with the voices of the masses calling for justice and transparency in counting and announcing the results of the elections," the statement added.

The Framework called on the security forces to "protect their brothers from the demonstrators and continue the high coordination between them in the past weeks."