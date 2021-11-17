The "Shiite Coordinating Framework" expresses support to Al-Hakim's paper

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement revealed the "Shiite Coordinating Framework" position on the paper submitted by Ammar al-Hakim to the framework forces during the past two days.

The leader, Muhammad Al-Lakash, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Coordinating Framework forces welcomed and supported the settlement paper presented by Al-Hakim for overcoming the political crisis after announcing the results of the early parliamentary elections, which were clearly and publicly manipulated."

He added, "All the forces of the Framework agreed on the Al-Hakim's paper, and we are now waiting for the opinions and positions of the other political forces."

"The Sadrist movement and the Sunni and Kurdish forces did not express their official opinion on this paper." He said.

The leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, had submitted a settlement paper to the Coordination Framework to resolve the crisis that followed the elections.

According to the preliminary results, the Al-Fateh Alliance, a prominent Shiite force, won 14 seats after 48 seats in the 2018 elections.

The "Sadr bloc" still keeps the highest number of seats in Parliament with 73.

The Alliance of Progress (Takadum), led by the Parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 41 seats. Former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki led the State of Law Coalition with 37 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 32 seats.

Meanwhile, The coordination framework of the Shiite forces announced its total rejection of the election results on Saturday.

The coordination framework includes the majority of Shiite forces, except the Sadrist movement, which is the "Al-Fateh" alliance, the "state forces," the "state of law," the "national approach," and the "national contract."

The gathering said in a statement, "We hoped that the Electoral Commission would correct the major violations it committed during and after counting the votes and announcing the results."

"After its insistence on the results, we announce our total rejection of these results."

The Framework held the Commission "full responsibility for the failure of the electoral process and its mismanagement, which will negatively affect the democratic path and societal reconciliation."