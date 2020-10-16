The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Shafaq News / The Security forces arrested two suspects of the assassination of the Shammari man in Sinjar district and transferred them to the Nineveh Anti-Crime Directorate, to avoid pressures that may be exercised to release them.

A security source reported yesterday that unidentified gunmen shot dead a young man from the Shammar tribe.

While on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the two suspects were arrested near the crime scene and had unlicensed weapons, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.