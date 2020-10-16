Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-16T11:17:57+0000
The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Shafaq News / The Security forces arrested two suspects of the assassination of the Shammari man in Sinjar district and transferred them to the Nineveh Anti-Crime Directorate, to avoid pressures that may be exercised to release them.

A security source reported yesterday that unidentified gunmen shot dead a young man from the Shammar tribe.

While on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the two suspects were arrested near the crime scene and had unlicensed weapons, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

related

UK welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-14 10:34:38
UK welcomes Sinjar agreement

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-30 17:12:28
Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Date: 2020-08-26 05:50:38
Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Date: 2020-09-01 17:50:15
Nineveh arrests a terrorist