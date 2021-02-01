The Security Media Cell reveals the outcomes of the first phase of "al-Jazeera Lions"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Monday the outcomes of the "Lions of Al-Jazeera" campaign in the west of the country, indicating that two suspects were arrested and explosive devices were detonated. In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the media cell said, "the operation 'Lions of Al-Jazeera' began this morning. It deployed Saladin operations units, represented by the 91st Brigade of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Brigades (51, 21, 6, and 35), in addition to the SWAT Saladin regiment and Saladin Emergency Police regiments, As well as the divisions of western Nineveh represented by the formations of the Twentieth Division, the 44th Brigade of Ansar Al-Marjaiya, and the Tribal Mobilization." "These units managed, each within its sector of responsibility, to arrest two suspects, destroy two terrorist camps, and detonate four explosive devices," he added, "the forces dismantled a booby-trapped house, destroyed a tunnel, and seized two motorcycles." In its statement, the Security Media Cell confirmed that "the operation is still underway." The Security Media Cell announced this morning, launching the first phase of "Al-Jazirah Lions" operation to clear Al-Jazeera and the western areas of the country from "terrorist gangs" remnants.

