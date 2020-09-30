Iraq News

The Security Media Cell discloses the outcomes of Tharthar operation

Date: 2020-09-30T20:00:21+0000
Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced the outcomes of a large-scale combing operation that was launched on Wednesday morning against ISIS terrorists in Tharthar Valley, located between the borders of Saladin, Al-Anbar and Nineveh governorates.

The cell said in a statement, "Iraqi forces managed to destroy 3 hideouts and 3 tunnels. Besides, they detonated 5 explosive devices, 5 60-mm mortar rounds and 9 120-mm caliber, 3 Katyusha rockets. A rocket launcher, two 155 mm artillery shells, 5 motorcycles and cooking equipment were seized from the site".


