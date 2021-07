Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced launching an investigation to find out the circumstances of the explosion that hit Sadr City, east of Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement that the explosion was caused by an explosive device, placed under a kiosk in the Maridi market.

The statement added that the explosion resulted in 15 minor injuries, noting that the bomb squads and forensic experts are conducting fieldwork, while the security services have opened an investigation to find out the circumstances of this incident.