The Saudi Minister of interior: Iraq's security is part of the Kingdom's security

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T11:59:00+0000

Shafaq News / The Saudi Minister of interior said that security cooperation between his country and Iraq is continuously developing, indicating that this proves the Kingdom's deep belief that Iraq's security is an important part of the Kingdom's security. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef said in a tweet that al-Kadhimi's visit and his meeting with the Crown Prince, proves how deep are the relations between the two brotherly countries, and the keenness of their leaders to enhancing them in all fields."

related