The Saladin Criminal Court sentences ISIS's Jurisprudence Judge to four death penalties 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T10:27:09+0000
Shafaq News/ The Criminal Court of Saladin issued five rulings against the Jurisprudence Judge of ISIS over various charges on Monday.

A statement of the media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said that the accusee was sentenced to four death penalties and one sentence for life.

"The terrorist convict participated in many terrorist operations, including an attack by the explosive device against a patrol of the Iraqi army that killed five soldiers, abducting a citizen, and an attack on Amerli sub-district, among other charges," the statement said.

"The rulings against the terrorist criminal  came in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/1 of the Counter-Terrorism law no.13 of 2005."

