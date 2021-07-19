The Sadrists did not withdraw from the elections officially, MP says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson of al-Nasr Coalition said on Monday that the Sadrist Movement did not withdraw officially from the electoral race and warned of the impact of this decision on the "Iraqi political equation".

The spokesperson of the Coalition, MP Ayat Mudhaffar, told Shafaq News Agency, "We, al-Nasr Coalition, understand al-Sadr's position regarding the participation in the elections. We are awaiting the Commission's decision on the announced withdrawal of the Sadrist candidates."

"So far, there is no formal request to withdraw from the elections," she said, "the Sadrist movement has a valid point of view from the elections. From its side, the situation is not appropriate to hold elections. Holding the elections later may be a better suit it."

"There are mediations by the political blocs to push al-Sadr to reverse his decision. The Sadrist movement has mass both publicly and politically, its boycott will lead to an imbalance in the political equation."

"We assert the need to hold the elections as scheduled. All the political blocs must participate and complete the technical proceedings for the participation."

Political blocs are operating at the level of senior officials to dissuade the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, from his decision to bow out of the elections, an MP of al-Fatah Alliance said on Thursday, hinting at a potential abortion of the elections if al-Sadr remains intransigent.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Fadel al-Fatlawi said, "since announcing his boycott for the elections, leaders and heads of political forces are exerting pressure on the leader of the Sadrist movement to withdraw his decision."

"Returning al-Sadr to the arena is imperative for the elections' success," he added.

"Some political blocs might be influenced by al-Sadr's decision, and they might follow his leads. Ultimately, it might tamper holding the elections according to the schedule."

Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr has announced he will not take part in Iraq’s upcoming election in October, saying he is withdrawing his support from the current government and the one that will be elected to replace it.

One of the most influential figures in Iraq, al-Sadr led a political bloc that emerged as the biggest in the 2018 parliamentary election, with 54 seats in the 329-seat legislature.