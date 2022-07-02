The Sadrists are ready to hold demonstrations in the whole of Iraq

Shafaq News/ Prominent leaders of the Sadrist movement said they are waiting for a signal from Muqtada al-Sadr to conduct angry protests in the Iraqi street.

A source in Al-Sadr's office told Shafaq News Agency, "the sons of the Sadrist movement are all now ready for any emergency and ready at any time to hold demonstrations or sit-ins to reform the political process in the country."

He pointed out that "the Iraqis are now waiting for news from Al-Hannana (Al-Sadr's headquarters)."

Fattah Al-Sheikh, a former MP close to the Sadrist movement, said Saturday that dissolving the Parliament is the only way to solve the political crisis.

In an interview with our Agency, Al-Sheikh suggested dissolving the Iraqi Parliament and holding new early parliamentary elections.

"All political forces, including the Shiite Coordination Framework, realized this is the solution, and this option will be strongly proposed in the next stage."

The October parliamentary elections showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next is the State of Law Coalition, with 33 seats.

Compared with the 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance (a prominent force in the Framework) lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from the Parliament.