The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf
Date: 2022-01-02T16:02:08+0000
Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed to Shafaq News agency that the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework will hold a third round of talks in Najaf.
The source added that the meeting will be held in the next two days, to agree on forming the new government and the parties that will take part in it.
The two parties held earlier two meetings that did not result in any solutions.
The Sadrist bloc emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Takadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by the speaker of the outgoing parliament Mohammed al-Halboosi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.
The Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.
The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 31 seats, while Kurdistan Alliance led by the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) won only 17 seats.