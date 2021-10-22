The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-22

Shafaq News/ the Sadrist movement welcomed working with independents to form the next Iraqi government. A source, who preferred to be anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Sadrist welcomes every national figure who can change the political reality that deteriorated the Iraqi situation 17 years ago," noting that "Iraq today needs concerted national efforts." He added, "Independents have a better political vision than the parties. there is a welcome for other blocs away from the consensus that paralyzed the work of the ministries." "Iraq needs a new policy for the next stage that will be within a coalition government."

