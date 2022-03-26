Report

The Sadrist, the Al-Siyada accept the "For the People" conditions to participate in today's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-26T11:55:52+0000
Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency obtained official documents showing that the heads of the Sadrist bloc and the Al-Siyada Alliance signed on the conditions of the "For the People" bloc.

Earlier, a parliamentary source told our Agency that the Alliance, which includes the Imtidad Movement, the New Generation (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), and other independent deputies, will participate in the voting session if their demands are met. 

On Saturday, the political blocs held meetings separately before the parliament session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the deputies of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Sadrist bloc, and the Al-Siyada Alliance held a meeting, and the latter held talks with the Shiite Coordination Framework's representatives outside the Parliament's building.

Our correspondent said no confirmed information about the number of deputies who would attend the session, adding that the Parliament's media department denied the news about postponing the session.

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329 deputies.) to elect the President.

