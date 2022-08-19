The Sadrist's Imam to the three presidencies: your dialogues are for your interests

Shafaq News/ Muhannad al-Moussawi, the Imam of the Friday prayer in Green Zone, Baghdad, said that the dialogues sponsored by the three Iraqi presidencies with political forces aim to achieve "partisan interests."

Al-Moussawi, affiliated with Muqtada Al-Sadr, said in the sermon that "the people are the main component of the state...the will of the people is stronger than tyrants."

"The most remarkable text in our constitution is that the people are the source of authority. Therefore, the people's revolt against corruption and the corrupt is not against the state. When there are parties that do not respect the people, they have no right in this country."

Concerning the meeting between the three Iraqi presidencies and the political parties that was held earlier this week, the Imam pointed out, "the three authorities could not get back on their feet without the sacrifices of the people, and all the authorities could not continue without the sacrifices of the Imam Army (Jaysh Al-Mahdi,) the Saraya (Al-Salam Brigades), the (Popular) Mobilization and the October revolutionaries."

Addressing the three presidencies and the leaders of the political parties, he added, "the political dialogues are for your political and partisan interests and for you to stay in power."

"For us, these dialogues are worthless."

Despite the efforts of the two main Shiite poles, the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework (CF), to avoid a civil war, Iraq has reached a dangerous turn, and things may become out of control.

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

Amid this crisis, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited the rival political parties to meet to seek a solution to the political deadlock as disputes escalated.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and leaders of Iraqi factions met and discussed political deadlock in the country.

Al-Sadr did not attend the meeting.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office said that the participants "expressed their commitment to finding a solution to all crises through dialogue to preserve the unity of Iraq, the security and stability of its people."

They also called for an end to all forms of field, media, or political escalation and urged members of the Sadrist Movement. The latter have staged sit-in protests to engage in the national dialogue.

The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue to draw a legal and constitutional roadmap to address the current deadlock.

Faced with this cold reality, the Iraqis have only to wait to find out their fate, which is in the hands of the political class.