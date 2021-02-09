The Sadrist movement violates the political parties’ law, Iraqi MP

Shafaq News / A member of the Iraqi parliament, Bassem Khashan, commented on Tuesday, on the spread of Al-Salam Brigades, the armed wing of the Sadrist movement, in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala.

Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, "This action is a message that the law is under the shoes of politicians,"

He said "the Al-Salam Brigades belong to a political party (the Sadrist movement) which intended to run the elections,” adding “this is a clear violation of the political parties law, which prohibits any party with an armed wing from participating in the electoral and political process, but the catastrophe is that all parties in power has armed wings outside the control of the state. "

Khashan, an independent politician, pointed out that, “the armed show of the A-Salam Brigades is a flagrant violation of the law, and the Iraqi state must deal with or bear responsibility of what will happen after this security chaos."

Yesterday, Monday, videos circulated on social media showed the Al-Salam Brigades fanned out the streets of the capital, Baghdad.

Abu Yasser, the assistant jihadist of the leader of the Sadrist movement held an urgent meeting on Monday, in which he declared his "complete readiness" to defend holy sites.

A statement by the Al-Salam Brigades said that, “almost certain information of a plan to target the holy shrines in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala was received, therefore, the jihadist assistant of Muqtada Al-Sadr convened an urgent meeting with the military leaders of the Al-Salam Brigades, in which he expressed readiness of all the Mujahedeen to defend the homeland and holy sites. ".

Earlier, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, who is close to al-Sadr, posted on social media, "We have received information that there is Baathist-ISIS agreement with some affiliated groups to attack some holy sites in Najaf, Holy Karbala and the capital, Baghdad.”

The Sadrist movement declared a state of General Mobilization following information about ISIS's intention to launch "major" attacks in the capital, Baghdad, and other governorates.