The Sadrist movement issues a statement regarding activist Ahmed al-Washah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-21T17:01:38+0000
The Sadrist movement issues a statement regarding activist Ahmed al-Washah

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Sadrist Bloc issued a statement today regarding activist Ahmed al-Washah, who insulted Muhammad Sadiq al-Sadr.

The Sadrist bloc said in a statement, "Brothers and sisters in the Sadrist bloc must immediately file lawsuits against Ahmed Talib Mutashar Abdullah al-Washah for insulting the religious symbols of the Islamic nation and the Iraqi people, especially the two martyrs, Sayed al-Sadr I and Sayed al-Sadr II, and leader Muqtada al-Sadr."

Earlier today, the security services were mobilized in Dhi Qar to pursue activist Ahmed Al-Washah and arrest him, after he insulted Muhammad Sadiq Al-Sadr.

  Dhi Qar Governor Ahmed Al-Khafaji said in a statement, "We instructed the security forces in the governorate to arrest Ahmed Al-Washah for insulting martyr Al-Sadr."

The legal committee of the Sadrist movement had announced earlier today filing a lawsuit against Al-Washah, after he "violated religious symbols". 

Ahmed Al-Washah is an activist in the Tishreen movement. He had insulted both the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and his father, Muhammad Sadiq al-Sadr.

