Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Sadrist movement is a part of ongoing talks held behind closed doors, al-Abboudi says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T19:04:29+0000
The Sadrist movement is a part of ongoing talks held behind closed doors, al-Abboudi says

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement has been taking part in talks to unravel the current political impasse, a leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, revealed on Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Sunday, al-Abboudi said, "the initiative of Ammar al-Hakim has mustered a preliminary backing from the political blocs. Many dialogues are being held under the wing of this initiative."

"The Coordination Framework has formed a pentalateral committee to push forward al-Hakim's initiative," he said, "the talks are unfolding behind the closed doors. Once a solid agreement materializes, the political forces, the Sadrist movement included, will hold a crucial meeting."

On April 8, al-Hakim launched an initiative to help resolve the political deadlock the country has been plunged into since the October 10 election. The leader of al-Hekmah movement called for a national meeting without premeditated conditions to agree on the president, premier, and cabinet lineup. The political forces that join the majority forming the government, according to al-Hakim's initiative, shall commit to the government program and hold the full liability for its decision. On the other hand, those who do not wish to be a part shall serve as a "constructive" opposition and pledge not to impede the parliament sessions.

The "majority", as put out by al-Hakim himself, shall provide a "coverage" for the opposition.

related

The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Date: 2022-03-21 19:23:39
The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Political efforts to converge views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist

Date: 2022-01-12 17:44:47
Political efforts to converge views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist

At an Iranian request, Qatar to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement; source

Date: 2022-02-21 10:21:15
At an Iranian request, Qatar to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement; source

Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Date: 2021-10-19 10:24:59
Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept

Date: 2022-01-02 12:16:33
Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept

10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-27 13:56:11
10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Date: 2022-01-19 16:35:38
Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country