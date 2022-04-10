The Sadrist movement is a part of ongoing talks held behind closed doors, al-Abboudi says
Date: 2022-04-10T19:04:29+0000
Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement has been taking part in talks to unravel the current political impasse, a leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, revealed on Sunday.
In a statement to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Sunday, al-Abboudi said, "the initiative of Ammar al-Hakim has mustered a preliminary backing from the political blocs. Many dialogues are being held under the wing of this initiative."
"The Coordination Framework has formed a pentalateral committee to push forward al-Hakim's initiative," he said, "the talks are unfolding behind the closed doors. Once a solid agreement materializes, the political forces, the Sadrist movement included, will hold a crucial meeting."
On April 8, al-Hakim launched an initiative to help resolve the political deadlock the country has been plunged into since the October 10 election. The leader of al-Hekmah movement called for a national meeting without premeditated conditions to agree on the president, premier, and cabinet lineup. The political forces that join the majority forming the government, according to al-Hakim's initiative, shall commit to the government program and hold the full liability for its decision. On the other hand, those who do not wish to be a part shall serve as a "constructive" opposition and pledge not to impede the parliament sessions.
The "majority", as put out by al-Hakim himself, shall provide a "coverage" for the opposition.