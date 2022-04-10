The Sadrist movement is a part of ongoing talks held behind closed doors, al-Abboudi says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T19:04:29+0000

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement has been taking part in talks to unravel the current political impasse, a leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, revealed on Sunday. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Sunday, al-Abboudi said, "the initiative of Ammar al-Hakim has mustered a preliminary backing from the political blocs. Many dialogues are being held under the wing of this initiative." "The Coordination Framework has formed a pentalateral committee to push forward al-Hakim's initiative," he said, "the talks are unfolding behind the closed doors. Once a solid agreement materializes, the political forces, the Sadrist movement included, will hold a crucial meeting." On April 8, al-Hakim launched an initiative to help resolve the political deadlock the country has been plunged into since the October 10 election. The leader of al-Hekmah movement called for a national meeting without premeditated conditions to agree on the president, premier, and cabinet lineup. The political forces that join the majority forming the government, according to al-Hakim's initiative, shall commit to the government program and hold the full liability for its decision. On the other hand, those who do not wish to be a part shall serve as a "constructive" opposition and pledge not to impede the parliament sessions. The "majority", as put out by al-Hakim himself, shall provide a "coverage" for the opposition.

related

The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously

Date: 2022-03-21 19:23:39

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38

Political efforts to converge views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist

Date: 2022-01-12 17:44:47

At an Iranian request, Qatar to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement; source

Date: 2022-02-21 10:21:15

Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Date: 2021-10-19 10:24:59

Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept

Date: 2022-01-02 12:16:33

10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-27 13:56:11

Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Date: 2022-01-19 16:35:38