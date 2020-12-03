The Sadrist movement calls for its supporters to participate in a unified prayer in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement called on Thursday for its supporters to hold unified prayer in the city of Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar Governorate.

This gathering may spark tension and violence between Sadr’s supporters and the protestors at Al-Haboubi Square, in the center of Nasiriyah, after a week of clashes.

On Friday, 5 people were killed and 80 others were injured after Sadr's supporters stormed Al-Haboubi Square, where anti-corruption and political demonstrators are protesting.

After the events of Friday, Al-Kadhimi decided to dismiss the police chief, Hazem Al-Waeli, from his post, and to form an investigation committee, while Al-Sadr invited the protesters to go to their homes and prepare for the upcoming elections.

Since October 2019, protesters have been staging a large-scale protest movement in the country that toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi late last year.

The protest movement is continuing to a limited extent to pressure Al-Kadhimi to hold the killers of tens of demonstrators accountable during the past months, and carry out real reforms in the country and to fight corruption.