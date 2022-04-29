The Sadrist insists on forming a majority government

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Sadrist Movement denied holding political meetings with the Shiite Coordination Framework to discuss forming the next government.

In a statement, the Sadrist said that the circulated news about an agreement to be reached on the 28th of the holy month of Ramadan between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist is false.

“To all these lies, we say:”

“First: these continuous lies aim to destabilize the Saving the Homeland Alliance (with Kurdistan Democratic Party and Al-Siyada); we confirm that this is a solid alliance.”

“Second: Since Muqtada al-Sadr announced the deadline in the month of Ramadan (for forming the government), there have been no understandings or meetings with political parties, including the Framework.”

“We still insist on a national majority government.” The statement concluded.

Since the Iraqi in held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days.