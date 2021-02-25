The Sadrist electoral list: exclusive candidates..Public support

Shafaq News/ A leader of the Sadrist movement said today, Thursday, that the movements' electoral list will be under the auspices of Muqtada Al-Sadr, and it consists of "Sadrist" candidates only.

The leader who preferred to remain anonymous said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Sadrist movement registered its list in the electoral commission as the Sadrist List," adding, "it will be directly and publicly supported by the leader of the Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr."

"It will include exclusively high profile Sadrists. Some of them are currently MPs in Sairun, MPs and leaders from al-Ahrar, and some fresh faces to the public political work."

The Sadrist movement is running for the elections with unprecedented momentum as the leader of the movement announced earlier that he is considering taking over the Prime Ministry of Iraq if they won the elections.