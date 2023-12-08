The Sadrist denies connection to attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A senior loyalist of the Muqtada Al-Sadr denied on Friday any involvement of the Sadrist movement with the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, known as the "leader's minister," said, "Protecting embassies is among the government's duties."

"If the (Sadrist) movement had been the one that targeted (your beloved embassy), it would have been announced honorably."

Al-Iraqi stressed that all the actions that happen are a "corrupt electoral war between the corrupt people."

Notably, except for Muqtada al-Sadr, no one knows Saleh Mohammed al-Iraqi personally. Furthermore, despite Sadrist secrecy surrounding the man and some belief that he is a "virtual" gate used to give al-Sadr's instructions in another method, others believe that this figure exists and has al-Sadr's complete trust.