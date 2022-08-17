The Sadrist continues verbal attacks on the "Ominous triad"

Shafaq News/ Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who is well known as "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be Muqtada al-Sadr's mouthpiece, said the Sadrist demonstrations are due to the failure of the Parliament to enact laws and form a new federal government.

Al-Iraqi said, "The current demonstrations are against a hung parliament that cannot enact laws, has not fulfilled its oath to serve its people, and has not respected the constitutional deadlines for forming a government."

Addressing some forces in the Coordination Framework, "They say: their demonstrations are constitutional because they aim to support the state... On the contrary, the reform demonstrations (of the Sadrist) are against the state, Parliament, and the judiciary. Therefore, they are not constitutional."

Al-Sadr's advisor described the state in which the Framework support as full of corruption since there is no "electricity, budget, stability, and services."

In turn, the director of al-Sadr's office in Najaf, Halim al-Fatlawi, accused CF parties of running "secret networks" that have stolen billions of dollars from the Iraqi state treasury.

Al-Fatlawi said, "the ominous framework triad threatens civil peace in defense of their secret networks, which the resigned Finance Minister called: Secret networks of senior officials, businessmen, politicians, and corrupt state employees who took billions of dollars from the public treasury."

Earlier this month, three CF blocs organized a sit-in in front of the Sadrist sit-in in response to the Sadrist protest in the Green Zone.

The forces are the State of Law coalition led by Nuri Al-Maliki, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq led by Qais Khazali, and the Al-Hikma Movement, led by Ammar Hakim.

Despite these protests, Hadi Al-Ameri, a prominent CF leader, visited different Iraqi Sunni and Kurdish parties holding an initiative to overcome the political deadlock.

On the other side, the caretaker, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, called on all Iraqi parties to participate in the national dialogue that will take place in the government palace today, Wednesday.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that only the serious national dialogue would address the current political crisis."

The prime minister stressed the need to resort to dialogue as the most efficient way to address the situation.