The Sadrist confirms its alliance with Sunni and Kurds forces to form a majority government

Date: 2022-01-22T20:16:26+0000

Shafaq News/ A source in the Sadrist bloc confirmed that "strategic alliances" with Sunni and Kurdish partners can choose the three presidencies, noting that announcing the new government would be soon if the Kurds agreed on the presidential candidate. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrist bloc and its partners have the number of votes needed to form the government," adding, "as soon as the Kurdish forces agree on their candidate for the presidency of the republic, we will be very close to announcing the nominee the prime minister." "The decision of the Federal Court to postpone the session to decide on the legitimacy of the parliamentary election will not affect our strategic alliances with partners who support the program of a national majority government." He said. "The Sadrist bloc, which has the largest number of parliamentary seats, has the right to nominate or choose a candidate for prime minister." He clarified that the main point of contention with the Coordination Framework is on naming the prime minister, as the Framework seeks to be consensual, while the Sadrist insists on being a candidate for a national majority government.

