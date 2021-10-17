Report

The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-17T15:15:28+0000
The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, former MP, Riyad Al-Masoudi, confirmed today that his movement is forming "strong and capable" political coalitions to announce the new government soon.

Al-Masoudi told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrist bloc will not follow the previous mechanisms to form the government," noting, that the Sadrist movement, "has clear strategic and methodological plans for the next stage. Whoever wishes to support it should engage in dialogue, not to obtain positions, but to support the government."

Al-Masoudi indicated that the largest parliamentary bloc is the Sadrist bloc, which won 73 seats, explaining, "the rest of the blocs could not reach half of this number."

Al-Masoudi pointed out that there are three stages to form the government; the nomination, the assignment, and the formation, pointing "at the last stage, coalitions, and not alliances, will be formed, and the block will work to obtain a majority of 166 seats to form the government."

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed earlier today the features of the government he wants to form, and welcomed the election results announced by IHEC.

