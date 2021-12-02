The Sadrist bloc starts new dialogues to discuss forming the new government

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist bloc led by Muqtada al-Sadr has started new dialogues with the forces that won the highest number of parliamentary seats in the elections to discuss forming the new government.

Dialogues and understandings

A private source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrist bloc (73 seats) has started its negotiating rounds with the other winning forces, the Progress (Takadum) Alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party to form the next government."

The source added, "The High Electoral Commission's announcement of the final results was a declaration to start dialogues and understandings about forming the next government," noting that "the Sadrist bloc officially started its dialogues with Takadum (37 seats), and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (31 seats) and may negotiate with the State of Law Coalition."

He continued, "These dialogues are taking place in pervasive secrecy until the Federal Court ratifies the results, which may be issued within a few days."

The Shiite Coordinating Framework

Concerning the separate announcements of the parties affiliated to the Framework, which denounced the work of the Electoral Commission and the final results, the source indicated, "The leaders of the Framework granted the forces freedom of movement according to their electoral entitlement."

The current PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

On the possibility of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to re-assume his position as prime minister, the source stated, "It is possible to restore confidence in Al-Kazemi, as his chances are kind of high during the past days after he dealt with neutrality with the demonstrators or the sit-in at the entrances of the Green Zone."

He noted, "his failed attempt of assassination, revealing the results of the investigations, holding the elections on time and announcing the preliminary and final results within a short time, increased his chances."

Najaf Veto

the source added, "There is a veto from Najaf on all previous governments to retaking office, but if a political agreement is reached on him, the Najaf religious authority (Sayyid Al-Sistani) will not mind because it seeks to pass the crisis peacefully as it is not a political party."

About dispersing the sit-ins of supporters of the forces rejecting the election results, the source said, "If these forces do not take ministries, there will inevitably be an escalation."

Earlier, IHEC released final results from last month's general election, confirming populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's movement's victory as the biggest bloc, with 73 seats in the fractious 329-seat house.

The Takadum Party, which draws support from minority Sunni Muslims, won 37 seats. Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law group won 33 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 31, according to the results cited by state media.

The results were broadly in line with preliminary figures released days after the Oct. 10 election and unlikely to alter calculations much as politicians negotiate on the makeup of a new government. Pro-Iran groups who performed poorly have refused to accept the results.

The Commission said that turnout reached 44%, revised up from the 43% preliminary figure but still lower than in the last election in 2018.

The Commission said that more than 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the Oct. 10 vote, where at least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates competed for the parliament's 329 seats.