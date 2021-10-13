The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-13T20:10:44+0000
Shafaq News/ the Sadrist Movement announced on Wednesday that it freezes the work of the armed wing of the movement in two Iraqi Governorates.
"Abu Yasser," the jihadi assistant of the leader Muqtada al-Sadr said, "Based on the public interest, and in obedience and implementation of the directives of the leader Muqtada al-Sadr, it was decided to freeze the work of the Peace Brigades (Saraya Al-Salam) in Babel and Diyala."
It is worth noting the results of the elections showed the Sadrist bloc won 73 seats in the new Iraqi parliament.