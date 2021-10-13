The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-13T20:10:44+0000

Shafaq News/ the Sadrist Movement announced on Wednesday that it freezes the work of the armed wing of the movement in two Iraqi Governorates. "Abu Yasser," the jihadi assistant of the leader Muqtada al-Sadr said, "Based on the public interest, and in obedience and implementation of the directives of the leader Muqtada al-Sadr, it was decided to freeze the work of the Peace Brigades (Saraya Al-Salam) in Babel and Diyala." It is worth noting the results of the elections showed the Sadrist bloc won 73 seats in the new Iraqi parliament.

related

Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-08-27 13:46:53

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55

Saddam's exiled daughter looks forward to a role in the political process in Iraq soon

Date: 2021-02-15 18:46:10

Najaf announces 24 new infections with Corona virus

Date: 2020-04-08 11:23:55

COVID-19: 80 fatalities and 4200+ new cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-15 14:09:08

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southen Iraq

Date: 2021-04-04 17:16:47

Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-05-18 13:51:55