The Sadrist, KDP heads discuss the political development in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Massoud Barzani, and the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, made a phone call and discussed issues of common interests.

In a statement, Al-Sadr's Office said that he received a phone call from Massoud Barzani. They discussed the political developments in Iraq and steps to form the Iraqi government after the Federal Supreme Court approved the first session of the parliament.

Barzani and Al-Sadr stressed the need to "unify the national ranks at the current stage for the interest of Iraq and its people."

In October parliamentary elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of parliamentary seats (73) in the last elections.

Muqtada al-Sadr is considered one of Iraq's most influential political figures and plays a pivotal role in the country's future. He is currently considered the "kingmaker."

KDP won 31 seats.