The Sadrist Bloc is keen to form a majority government, official says

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement confirmed its commitment to forming a majority government, considering it "the only option to save the country".

The leader in the movement, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrist movement is keen and determined to form a majority government, as it is the only way to save Iraq from all its crises and problems it has been suffering from for years."

"Many political parties support forming a majority government, and that is why it will be formed by the coalition that has the largest bloc, following the approval of the Federal Court on the results of the early parliamentary elections."

Yesterday, Saturday, Kata Al-Rikabi, a leader in the State of Law coalition, one of the most prominent parties to the Shiite coordination framework, which includes the blocs rejecting the election results, revealed the framework leadership's move to form an alliance and agree on the formula for selecting candidates for the three presidencies.

He added, "The committee has already met with the leaders of the Azm alliance," al-Ribaki said, "it will hold meetings with Takaddom, the Kurdish parties, and the Sadrist movement soon."

"These meetings are an introduction for the formation of an alliance after the issuance of the Supreme Federal Court's ruling and the ratification of the election results."

"The movement towards the political forces now aims to find a consensual formula to choose the President of the Republic, Prime Minister, and Parliament Speaker," he concluded.

Earlier, the Coordination Framework said that a group of lists and independent MPs from outside the consortium had joined their assembly, which boosts their negotiating power.