The Sadr city explosion was caused by an explosive belt, explosives specialist confirms

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the explosion that targeted a market in Sadr City was caused by an explosive belt.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that initial results reached by the explosives specialist showed that the explosion was caused by an explosive belt.

A security source reported that the death toll from the explosion that targeted a market in Sadr City has risen to 25, along with 47 wounded, noting that it is likely that the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The explosives specialist arrived at the site of the explosion, and he suspects that the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

Earlier today, The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, instructed to arrest the commander of the force in control in al-Sadr City, following the explosion that killed and wounded 20 persons.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces ordered the detention of the commander of the force in control in al-Sadr City, of the first regiment in the Fourth Brigade of the Federal Police, following the explosion.

Al-Kadhimi instructed the Baghdad operations command to open an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances, according to the statement.

A security source reported that 15 were killed and wounded in an explosion that targeted al-Whailat market in Sadr City, east of Baghdad.

The source added that five were killed, including a child, and 15 others were wounded in the explosion.