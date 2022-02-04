The "Resistance Coordination Commission" blesses the Mujahideen who attack the UAE by drones

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi "Resistance Coordination Commission" blessed targeting the UAE by drones. "The Iraqi resistance factions bless the jihadist strikes against the UAE criminal regime. Justice and sovereignty will only be achieved by the will of the heroes, not by defending the statelet of children and innocents killers that interferes in the country's affairs and controls its political and security decision." The Commission said. Commenting on Al-Sadr's statement in which he condemned the attack, it said, "It is surprising that some are clinging to keep Iraq away from regional wars. So, is defending the honor and the homeland against a criminal Zionist statelet become a regional war?! How do you judge!" "The Iraqi resistance blesses the Mujahideen of Alwiyat al-Waad al-Haq (AWH) who responded to the state of normalization by attacking it with drones." Following the drone strikes, the Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr condemned the attack, saying some "terrorist outlaws" have dragged Iraq into a "dangerous regional war" by targeting a Gulf state. Although al-Sadr called for an end to the normalization of ties with Israel, the war in Yemen denounced violence as a means to these ends.

