The "Rejection Bloc" in Iraq renews opposition to local elections

Shafaq News / The political group "Rejection Bloc" in Iraq reiterated its opposition to the upcoming local elections in the country scheduled at the end of this year, considering them a maneuver by the ruling parties to reshuffle local authorities.

During a joint press conference held today with other members, the group's member Salah Al-Arbawi stated, "Following the government's failure to fulfill its constitutional commitments, which led to escalating crises on all levels, the crisis of the parliamentary authority was not the last one but rather a clear indication of the collapse of the political system by generating crises and its inability to produce solutions, reinstating the state's constitutional and institutional framework."

He further indicated that "all of this was an inevitable outcome of persisting towards an equation of an illegitimate rule that relied on the losers of the last elections to seize political decisions and harm the country's representational, societal, and political structure."

Al-Arbaawi emphasized, "The Rejection Bloc reaffirms its previous stance, emphasizing the necessity to boycott the forthcoming symbolic elections as they will not certainly bring about a definite change. Instead, they resemble more of a general referendum or a reshuffling of positions in local authorities by the ruling parties."

He urged "national forces and emerging movements to reconsider the efficacy of their participation, preparing for launching a new political path that does not comply or normalize with corrupt and failing forces."