The Quds force Commander arrived in Baghdad last night, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-13T12:56:33+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander of Iran's elite "Quds" force, Ismail Qa'ani, arrived reportedly in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, yesterday evening to convene with leaders of Iraqi political and armed forces.

A source told Shafaq News Agency today, Sunday, "Qa'ani arrived in Baghdad late last night to resume his meetings with Commanders of the armed factions and leaders of some political parties to discuss military escalation against U.S. targets and interests in Iraq."

"He will also discuss the Iraqi elections and the tension between the armed factions and Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government in the wake of Qassim Musleh's apprehension."

On June 9, Qa'ani embarked on an unannounced visit to Baghdad and held expanded meetings with governmental, political, and Shiite paramilitary factions loyal to Iran.

